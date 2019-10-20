- Kamlesh Tiwari in his last Facebook Live video before his murder also blamed Yogi Govt for removing his security and trying to hatch a conspiracy to kill him. pic.twitter.com/r0mh2DDfT4 — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 19, 2019

On Friday, Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari, a former leader of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, was murdered inside his office in the Khurshidbagh area of Lucknow. Now, two videos have emerged, both blaming the Bharatiya Janta Party for conspiring for his death.

Uttar Pradesh Police had originally claimed tht the murder was caused due to “communal hate”, according to Hindustan Times.

The last Facebook live video (above) posted by Tiwari before his death shows him protesting against the fact that Yogi Adityanath government removed his security.

Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother has also been urging people to pay close attention to the governing party over her son’s death, rather than dismissing it as the result of a communal conflict.

“ये खेल खेलना बंद कर दो”- “Stop playing this game” says Kusum Tiwari, mother of #KamleshTiwari referring to the seeds of communal hatred being sowed in television studios today. pic.twitter.com/xq9E6e5cJK — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) October 19, 2019

Another twist comes from Kamlesh Tiwari's old tweets where he puts the blame on "own people" for threatening his life





A May 2016 tweet by Kamlesh Tiwari (below) had suggested that he would be killed.

हिंदुत्व की सबसे बडी गददार पार्टी भाड जन पार्टी हैं जिसका एक मात्र उददेश्य केवल सत्ता रह गया हैं मुझे मरवाने उसने मुसलमानो से सॊदा किया, सरदार मोदी हिंदू वादियो की हत्या का षड्यंत्र रच रहा हैं पता नहीं कब किस मोड पर मोदी के इसारे पर मुझे गोली मार दी जाये। pic.twitter.com/ZZAMLGuyok — Kamlesh Tiwari🚩 HSP (@kamleshtiwari03) May 16, 2018

Kamlesh Tiwari had controversially stated in 2015 that Prophet Muhammad was the world’s first homosexual. Following this, he was arrested, with the NSA (National Safety Act) being invoked. Tiwari was released on bail in 2016.

The videos above alleged that state security was withdrawn from Tiwari. According to reports, his personal security personnel were not present when he was killed. His son cites this as a reason for mistrust in the administration, along with the refusal of a security upgrade that the family had requested multiple times.