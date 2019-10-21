Not all heroes wear capes 👇🏿pic.twitter.com/q4KFij8JtS — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 20, 2019

The People’s Vote group in the United Kingdom has been campaigning for a “final say on the Brexit deal”, saying it’s “the only way forward”. And a woman answering a reporter’s question has quickly become the voice of the movement.

The reporter (video above) said that one can’t “keep having referendums until you get what you want.” In response, the woman – now being called a hero without a cape – responded, “Can I put it back to you? Should we never have another general election? Do we never play another World Cup? Seriously, that is just no argument.”

She asserted that democracy is not a standstill event in time, but an “on-going process” that “continues to happen. And when we know more, we should be asked again.”

The march, which began at Park Lane and went all the way upto the British Parliament, hoped to “deliver a message loud and clear to the Government and MPs that they should trust the people, not Boris Johnson, to solve the Brexit crisis.”

Here are some videos from Saturday’s march.

Peoples Vote March London. Thousands and thousands of people marching peacefully for the right to remain European citizens. pic.twitter.com/jJy0n4IOhk — trishy (@trishysunflower) October 20, 2019