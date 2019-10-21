Watch: Child falls off second floor in MP town, escapes miraculously after landing on a rickshaw
The rickshaw-driver just happened to be at the right place at the right time.
In a miraculous escape, a child escaped unhurt after a fall from the second floor of a building when he landed on a rickshaw that was passing by. The incident took place in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh.
CCTV footage shows the child landing on the rickshaw in the street and people rushing to check for injuries. “He was playing on the second floor with the family members,” the child’s father Ashish Jain said. “He fell from the railing after he lost his balance.” According to the family, the boy did not suffer any serious injuries and is safe.