Watch: Bangalore traffic policeman and state bus driver fight over parking (or is it over a mobile?)
According to a police statement, the bus driver was not following parking rules. But social media users have criticised the policeman’s behaviour.
In an incident that took place near Bengaluru’s Silk Board crossing, a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver stopped in a no parking zone, leading to a fight between the driver and the traffic policeman who approached him. In a video recorded by the bus conductor, the policeman can be seen snatching the bus driver’s mobile phone from him.
In a report in The Indian Express, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said, “After an enquiry about the incident by both traffic police and the BMTC officials, it is now recorded that the driver has not followed the rule. The driver has apologised for his behaviour and has also paid the fine of Rs 1,500 for breaking the traffic rules.”
But social media users have been criticising the Bangalore traffic police in this case.