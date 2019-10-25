Play

A new “panda cafe” in China’s Chengdu lets its customers dye dogs so that they resemble pandas, for a payment of 1,500 yuan. The cafe is owned by a person named Huang, the China Global Television Network reported.

Some social media users have criticised the idea because of concerns about the health of the dogs, although Huang has said that the cream used to colour the fur of the animals does not harm them.

The question remains: Why would anyone want to do this?