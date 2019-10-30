Is your Instagram feed too ‘BORING’?

Check out ‘Insta-museum’ in Germany to spice up your shots! pic.twitter.com/uTf1Li5XWW — RT (@RT_com) October 26, 2019

Apparently there aren’t enough readymade locations to take pictures for your Instagram. So, here comes a museum to bridge that gap.

The Cali Dreams Museum began operations on October 25 and calls itself “one of the biggest made-for-Instagram exhibitions worldwide”.

The Cali Dreams Museum lets visitors dress up and shoot photographs in 29 different “dreams/spaces” where people can “strike a pose on a pink Cadillac, train in the world-famous golden Gym (muscle beach) in Venice or ride on a unicorn around the world”.

All this, and more, for those extra “like”s.