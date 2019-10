german occupation of belgium, 1914 pic.twitter.com/nPmuUjCSk4 — nadia jaferey (@nadiajaferey) October 25, 2019

The latest from TikTok shows a growing trend of history-based comical videos, much of it centred around events in the US. Some videos (seen below) depict personifications of nation states (and put them in conversation with each other) and some depict the causes of wars, assassinations and colonisations.

the united states exits vietnam, 1975 pic.twitter.com/sTGg4IVaqE — nadia jaferey (@nadiajaferey) October 25, 2019

the establishment of the league of nations, 1919 pic.twitter.com/9m4c3hUi4F — nadia jaferey (@nadiajaferey) October 25, 2019

attack on pearl harbor, 1941 pic.twitter.com/DWoAXbSflo — nadia jaferey (@nadiajaferey) October 25, 2019

the signing of the declaration of independence, 1776 pic.twitter.com/GcS2WoWerp — nadia jaferey (@nadiajaferey) October 25, 2019

european age of exploration/invasion, 1405 - present pic.twitter.com/A5CSjv9Sph — nadia jaferey (@nadiajaferey) October 25, 2019