#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Scuffle broke out between customers & staff at a restaurant in Bhopal, allegedly after customers complained of poor quality food at the restaurant. (28.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/9w5HptMk1o — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

CCTV footage from an incident that took place at a restaurant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on October 28 shows a furious brawl between restaurant staff and customers. The entire scuffle was captured on video, and as onlookers entered the scene to break up the fight, some 15 individuals can be seen caught up in the violence.

According to an ANI report, the instigating factor was a complaint about the quality of the food, following which the customers barged into the kitchen.

A staff member also accused the customers of being drunk, and touching the female staff in an appropriate manner, as can be seen in the disturbing CCTV video.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu told ANI, “As soon as we received the information, our police staff was immediately sent to the restaurant.”