Happy to see this in paris 😄 @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/U82LZJ4jJQ — shikha kumawat (@KumawatShikha) October 27, 2019

On October 27, a Twitter user posted a video of a man singing and playing the Bollywood hit Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam on the flute in Paris. The video quickly became viral. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who featured in the song from the 1995-movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also posted the video, saying that it made him miss film director and producer Yash Chopra, who died in 2012. Khan attributed his feelings to the similarity between the singer’s cap and Chopra’s trademark headgear.