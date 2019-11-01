Watch: Why a man singing ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam’ in Paris left SRK missing Yash Chopra
It’s true, Bollywood is everywhere.
On October 27, a Twitter user posted a video of a man singing and playing the Bollywood hit Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam on the flute in Paris. The video quickly became viral. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who featured in the song from the 1995-movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also posted the video, saying that it made him miss film director and producer Yash Chopra, who died in 2012. Khan attributed his feelings to the similarity between the singer’s cap and Chopra’s trademark headgear.