Two labourers from West Bengal whose five relatives/friends were killed in Kulgam on Tuesday night saying that they were always welcomed in #Kashmir & they didn't face any violence for over a decade they have been coming here... pic.twitter.com/tN0uXXV61U — Hakeem Irfan (@HakeemIrfan) October 30, 2019

A terror attack in Kulgam, Kashmir on Tuesday, October 29 killed six labourers, all of them from Murshidabad, West Bengal. A video (above) shows their friends and relatives talking about their experience of Kashmir during the ten to twelve years that they have been going to work there.

They said of the violence that “something like this has never happened with us,” adding that they have always been welcomed in Kashmir. “We respect others, they respect us. If we meet anyone while working we talk to each other and they let us work with ease.”

The terror attack came on the same day that a group of right-wing Parliamentarians from the European Union visited Srinagar, and interacted with residents.

Also read:

Kashmir: Five migrant workers shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam, one injured



Kulgam terror attack: Security beefed up in parts of Kashmir, sixth labourer succumbs to injuries



‘EU MPs who suffer from Islamophobia visiting Kashmir’: Opposition attacks delegation of leaders

Five questions about the controversial visit of European politicians to Kashmir



Congress’ Adhir Chowdhury asks PM to send all-party delegation to Kashmir after killing of labourers

