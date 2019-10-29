Suspected militants on Tuesday killed five migrant labourers and injured one in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, PTI reported. All the labourers are believed to be from Murshidabad in West Bengal.

The injured labourer was identified as Zahuruddin. He was in his rented residence in Katrasoo village when he was attacked. Following the attack, Zahuruddin was admitted to a hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

Sources in the Jammu and Kashmir Police told ANI that security forces have cordoned off the area and a major search operation has been initiated.

The militant attack came on the same day that a group of right-wing parliamentarians from the European Union visited Srinagar, and interacted with local residents.

There have been a number of attacks on civilians after India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5.

On October 24, militants had shot dead two truck drivers transporting apples in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, and injured another. The attack came over a week after an apple trader from Punjab was shot dead by suspected militants in Shopian. The same day suspected militants gunned down a labourer from Chhattisgarh in Pulwama district. On October 14, a truck driver from Rajasthan was shot dead in Shopian.

