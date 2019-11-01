Around the Web Watch: On rationalist Narendra Dabholkar’s birth anniversary, here is a video about his writings Dabholkar was murdered in 2013. Scroll Staff An hour ago Today is Dr. Narendra Dabholkar's birth anniversary. @WestlandBooks made this beautiful video about his writing. 😭😭😭 He was gunned down by religious extremists for his work against superstition. @ajithags @karthikavk pic.twitter.com/ztr63XNz48— Jaai V (@Jaai1234) November 1, 2019 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Narendra Dabholkar rationalist Read Comments Print