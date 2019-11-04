The third edition of the “odd-even” scheme kicked off in Delhi on Monday, designed to keep about half the cars off the road on any given day till November 15. It has been timed to coincide with everely hazardous pollution levels in all parts of the National Capital Region.

However, a TV news channel ground report from the city’s Lodhi Gardens area suggests that not everyone is following the rules diligently. The report features a disgruntled car-owner claiming that the scheme failed earlier and will fail again. It also shows a car openly flouting the rule.

While this is just a single opinion, it would not be surprising if the man in question happens to be speaking for a large number of people decrying the plan – usually because of personal inconvenience.

