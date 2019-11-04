Full video of #KingKhan captured by us when he greeting his FANs on the occasion of 54th Birthday from Mannat. Thank you so much @iamsrk for spending precious 213 seconds of your Birthday with us.



Here is the part 1:#HappyBirthdaySRK#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/sXn7r2jun8 — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) November 2, 2019

Given the inexhaustible popularity that Shah Rukh Khan enjoys in India and abroad, it was a foregone conclusion that #HappyBirthdaySRK would be a top trend on Twitter on his 54th birthday on November 2. People from across the world posted their wishes for the star on social media, testifying to their undying love for him. Hundreds of people also thronged the street outside his bungalow in Mumbai to be a part of the actor’s birthday public birthday celebrations.

Wish you a Very Happy Birthday Shah sahab @iamsrk. You’ve truly been an inspiration to your fans, colleagues and people like me who got into the art & business of filmmaking after witnessing your meteoric rise. May you always keep smiling and shining!



#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/Ca3VDUFJgs — Syed Ahmad Afzāl (अफ़्ज़ाल) (@afzalistan) November 2, 2019

There is nothing more cuter then SRK and Salman’s friendship 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/CWcXAnmey0 — Razia (@ZafarKiDuniya) November 2, 2019

Shahrukh Khan once revealed in #AapKiAdalat how in his early age, his mom wanted him to be a big star like Dilip Kumar. Happy Birthday @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/OTGsI1zwkb — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) November 2, 2019

Almost inevitably, the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai flashed the message “happy birthday to the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan”, accompanied by a spectacular fountain show, with one of the actor’s songs playing in the background.

To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. @Mohamed_Alabbar and @BurjKhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest! pic.twitter.com/8oFAQCqNbD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2019

