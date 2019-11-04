Watch: From fans to Bollywood stars, here’s how people wished Shah Rukh Khan happy birthday
The superstar turned 54 on November 2.
Given the inexhaustible popularity that Shah Rukh Khan enjoys in India and abroad, it was a foregone conclusion that #HappyBirthdaySRK would be a top trend on Twitter on his 54th birthday on November 2. People from across the world posted their wishes for the star on social media, testifying to their undying love for him. Hundreds of people also thronged the street outside his bungalow in Mumbai to be a part of the actor’s birthday public birthday celebrations.
Almost inevitably, the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai flashed the message “happy birthday to the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan”, accompanied by a spectacular fountain show, with one of the actor’s songs playing in the background.
