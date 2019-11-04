In a clip from “Neta Nagri,” a political discussion series by The Lallantop, news anchor, author and consulting editor at India Today Group Rajdeep Sardesai gave a rather impassioned speech when asked “Rajdeep Sardesai ko gussa kyun aata hai?” (What makes Rajdeep Sardesai angry?)

The journalist expressed his unhappiness with functioning of the Narendra Modi administration on several fronts, citing the treatment of former Jammu and Kashmir former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who have been under house arrest after the dilution of Article 370. He referred disparagingly to the BJP’s strategies for coming to power in states like Haryana, asking, “What is happening in this country?”

Sardesai also asked why members of Indian opposition were stopped the airport and not allowed to visit the area while European Members of Parliament were given a “tourists’ ride”.

He added that those who seek to question the current administration are called “desh drohi” (anti-national) or “Modi-virodhi” (anti-Modi).

Sardesai urged other Indian journalists to keep probing for answers on matters like the recent breach to privacy of many Indian journalists, academics, lawyers and activists via spyware on WhatsApp.

