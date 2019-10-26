Batao Modi Ji pic.twitter.com/ClwNYSiHyk — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) May 8, 2019

After the October 21 elections resulted in a hung Assembly in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party has announced that it will support the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on October 25 that Manohar Lal Khattar will continue as the Haryana chief minister while the JJP’s Dushyant Chautala will be the new deputy chief minister. BThe JP won 40 out of the 90 seats in the Assembly while the Jannayak Janata Party bagged 10 seats in its first-ever election.

Things were, however, not always smooth between the two coalition partners. On May 8, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chautala had posted a video of himself criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather severely. In the wake of his party’s partnership with the BJP, Chautala’s video has resurfaced and is now going viral on social media.

“Modi ji, you talked about the 1984 Sikh riots during your rally in Fatehabad [Haryana], but why do you forget that you were the chief minister of Gujarat during the 2002 riots, were you able to secure justice for the victims,” Chautala said in the video.

He also asked Modi why he had been quiet when his “government attacked unarmed supporters of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh”. This was a reference to riots that erupted in Panchkula in August 2017 after a court convicted the head of the Dera Sacha Sauda in a rape case.

Chautala also appealed to the people of Haryana to teach the BJP a lesson by supporting the coalition of Aam Aadmi Party and the JJP during the Lok Sabha elections.