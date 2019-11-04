Here's a video, which has gone viral on social media, where a traffic cop is seen fixing a pothole near Bunts Hostel Circle, Mangalore.



Mr. Puttarama, the traffic policeman attached to traffic east police station, is the person who was seen in this clip. 👏 pic.twitter.com/3g95fDoO11 — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) November 3, 2019

A video of a traffic policeman fixing a pothole in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city has gone viral on social media. The cop has been identified as Puttarama. He is attached to Mangaluru’s Traffic East Police Station.

In the viral video, Puttarama is seen helping a man presumably responsible for fixing the pothole by taking on the task himself.

Puttarama’s act won him the praise of his seniors as well as many people online. “I congratulate my man for having gone beyond the call of duty and doing public service. We need more such people,” City Police Chief PS Harsha was quoted as saying by the Times of India online.