The students of New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University staged yet another protest on Monday against the proposed hostel fee hike and curfew timings, Aaj Tak reported. The university has been under the grip of protests for the past few days.

In videos posted on social media, hundreds of students are seen taking part in the protest. Central Reserve Police Force personnel were reportedly deployed inside the university campus. The Proctor of the university, however, denied calling the paramilitary force.

On November 1, Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar had tweeted that some students were “spreading rumours about new hostel manual recently approved by Inter Hall Administration committee”.