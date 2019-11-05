Watch: Devotees prayed standing knee-deep in a foaming, polluted Yamuna river for Chhath puja
A truly surreal sight.
Videos posted on social media, and images released by PTI, have disclosed the horrifying sight of devotees standing knee deep in a river of foam, aka the Yamuna, as they prayed during Chhath puja rituals.
Not that this is new. It was the same picture in 2018.
Also watch
Eco India: Meet the unsung heroes who help in cleaning the Yamuna everyday
Also read
Pollution: Schools in Noida, Greater Noida closed till Tuesday; flights diverted from Delhi airport
Yamuna: NGT criticises Delhi government, says no ‘meaningful progress’ made in cleaning the river
Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court orders Punjab and Haryana to immediately stop stubble burning