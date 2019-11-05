Videos posted on social media, and images released by PTI, have disclosed the horrifying sight of devotees standing knee deep in a river of foam, aka the Yamuna, as they prayed during Chhath puja rituals.

Not that this is new. It was the same picture in 2018.

Devotees perform prayer to the Sun on occasion of Chhath Puja in a heavily polluted Yamuna.



Express Photo by Praveen Khanna pic.twitter.com/KmAg5Dtc9N — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) November 14, 2018

