#WATCH Prayagraj: A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students&their guardians at Balkaranpur's Adarsh Janta Inter College after he scolded the students when they allegedly misbehaved with female students. Prayagraj SP says "FIR registered, they'll be arrested soon." (5.11) pic.twitter.com/lfpqHVVPW2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2019

A teacher from Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad) was brutally beaten (video above) by a group of male students and their parents after he reportedly reprimanded them for misbehaving with female students.

The disturbing footage reveals a group of ten or more individuals surrounding and beating the teacher with sticks, with more attackers joining in.

According to the police, the attackers also damaged school property. The incident for which they were reprimanded is believed to have taken place during a health camp at Balkaranpur’s Adarsh Janta College.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gangapur, Nagendra Singh, told ANI that a case has been registered and searches were being conducted for the culprits.

“Some male students fell, advertently (sic) or inadvertently, on some girls during the health check-up,” said Singh. “The students later went to their homes and brought their family members who brutally beat the teacher with sticks.”