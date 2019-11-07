Watch: Early snow brings winter beauty to Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir
The snowfall disrupted life in Kashmir, as electricity was snapped during the early hours of November 7.
Some areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have received their first snow of the season. Already.
In Himachal, Solang Nullah district, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur received heavy snowfall, slowing traffic in some areas and, of course, attracting a lot of tourist attention.
In Jammu and Kashmir, heavy snowfall on November 7 caused all flights to and from Srinagar airport to be halted, electricity blackouts, and major highways to be closed, reported The Telegraph and PTI. Over 2,000 vehicles were stranded on the highway due to the closure.
Snowfall in early November is unseasonal in the area, and came as a surprise to residents.
The higher reaches of Kashmir including Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Kupwara received heavy snowfall on Wednesday, November 6, while the lower plains were faced with heavy rains, triggering something of a cold wave.
Also read
‘Shift my mother to a place equipped for winter,’ Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter tells J&K administration
Of dusty snow and rotten apples: How climate change has wreaked havoc in Kinnaur
Traditional houses that served generations of Ladakhis are unable to cope with climate change