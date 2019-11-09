Play

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Biomimetics Robotics Lab has recently published footage displaying the various skills of its new “Super Mini Cheetah” robot. The quadrupedal robot is incredibly lightweight and is seen (above) achieving robotic feats such as backflips and playing with a football.

They display high dexterity, twisting and bending in various ways as evidence of their balance and orientation control.

According to MIT News, the robot weighs just 20 pounds, is “virtually indestructible” and has “a range of motion that rivals a champion gymnast.” The first look of this spectacular robot came earlier this year, in March 2019.

The video below demonstrates the abilities that set this robot apart from others.