This is part of an anti riot drill conducted by the @firozabadpolice yesterday . In anticipation of the #AyodhyaVerdict . Serious question - could anyone explain what's going on ? What exactly is this drill ? pic.twitter.com/weXNM7OnrX — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) November 8, 2019

In a video that left social media users amused and confused in equal measure, a riot-control drill in anticipation of the Ayodhya verdict featured some imaginary horse-riding (above). Police personnel are seen riding their batons as horses, and charging at the pretend rioters.

Firozabad police, however, was quick to respond to the Internet’s doubts, explaining that horse-mounted police are meant to come in at the third stage of a drill. But since Firozabad doesn’t have horses in the academy, they resorted to make believe horses.

बल्वा ड्रिल अभ्यास के दौरान दंगाईयों से निपटने हेतु विभिन्न पुलिस पार्टियों का गठन किया जाता है जिसमें नम्बर तीन पर घुडसवार पुलिस की कार्यवाही की जाती है। जनपद में घुडसवार पुलिस न होंने के कारण घुडसवार पुलिस कार्यवाही का रिक्रूट आरक्षियों द्वारा प्रतीकात्मक अभ्यास कराया गया है pic.twitter.com/xGfSlJJtwq — FIROZABAD POLICE (@firozabadpolice) November 8, 2019