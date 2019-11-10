Watch: Why were Firozabad policemen riding batons as horses at a riot-control drill?
The Firozabad police was quick to clarify.
In a video that left social media users amused and confused in equal measure, a riot-control drill in anticipation of the Ayodhya verdict featured some imaginary horse-riding (above). Police personnel are seen riding their batons as horses, and charging at the pretend rioters.
Firozabad police, however, was quick to respond to the Internet’s doubts, explaining that horse-mounted police are meant to come in at the third stage of a drill. But since Firozabad doesn’t have horses in the academy, they resorted to make believe horses.