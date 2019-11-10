Play

On Saturday, November 9 a the Supreme Court of India passed a unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992 by a mob. The video above, credited to and posted by Business Standard, compiles video coverage of the dispute since 1992.

