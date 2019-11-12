Play

In his new video, YouTuber and satirist Akash Banerjee has listed ten things that need immediate attention after the Ayodhya verdict. “Since an issue that was going on for decades has now been resolved, we can focus our attention on issues of less importance, like the slowdown in the economic growth of the country,” Banerjee said.

The satirist talked about how demonetisation and the GST have proved detrimental to the economy instead of living up to the marketing promises made about them. Rising unemployment and lack of data on farmer suicides too are problematic areas that need to be focussed on, urgently, he added.

Other issues that, according to Banerjee, need attention are the health and pollution crisis, water scarcity, the safety of women, and India’s ranking on the global hunger index list.

