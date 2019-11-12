#TrainAccident : A local train, a Multi-Modal Transport Service proceeding from Falaknuma to Secunderabad collided with an Intercity Express train on the same track near Kacheguda station in Hyderabad. Wrong signalling said to be the reason for the accident..

A head-on collision between a local and an express train on Monday, November 11, has left at least 12 injured in Hyderabad, near Kacheguda station. Videos posted on social media (above) show the point of collision and the crowds that gathered.

The Multi-Modal Transport Services or MMTS local train was en route from Falaknuma area to the city of Secunderabad. According to reports, efforts to rescue the driver of the local train, identified as Sekhar, were still underway.

“At least a dozen passengers in the coaches behind the engine suffered injuries due to the impact,” an unidentified South Central Railways official said. “It would have been a serious accident if the MMTS was not running slow.”

