Watch: Scenes from the aftermath of a collision between two trains in Hyderabad
Incorrect signalling caused the accident between a local and an express train at Kacheguda station, near Falaknuma, in Hyderabad.
A head-on collision between a local and an express train on Monday, November 11, has left at least 12 injured in Hyderabad, near Kacheguda station. Videos posted on social media (above) show the point of collision and the crowds that gathered.
The Multi-Modal Transport Services or MMTS local train was en route from Falaknuma area to the city of Secunderabad. According to reports, efforts to rescue the driver of the local train, identified as Sekhar, were still underway.
“At least a dozen passengers in the coaches behind the engine suffered injuries due to the impact,” an unidentified South Central Railways official said. “It would have been a serious accident if the MMTS was not running slow.”
Also read
Hyderabad: At least 12 injured after local train clashes into express train near Kacheguda station