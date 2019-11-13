Watch: Here’s the ‘#KFCProposal’ made by a South African man that became a viral sensation
‘We love love.’
When Hector Mkansi of South Africa proposed to Nonhlanhla Soldaat at a KFC outlet in the country, little did he know that a video of the proposal would make them popular across the world.
The video was originally posted by Kateka Malobola, Fox News reported. According to local news reports, Mkansi and Soldaat got married to each other in 2012, but Mkansi was not happy with the ring he had bought back then.
The second time around, when he proposed to Soldaat at the KFC outlet, the duo was surrounded by other customers and employees cheering them on. A video of the proposal went viral, and the hashtag #KFCProposal became a social media trend.
KFC South Africa took note of the incident and asked internet users to help them find the couple. It took social media users no time to identify Mkansi and Soldaat, and many other brands too pledged their donations towards the new wedding.