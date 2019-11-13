Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser 😊 DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love 😍❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019

When Hector Mkansi of South Africa proposed to Nonhlanhla Soldaat at a KFC outlet in the country, little did he know that a video of the proposal would make them popular across the world.

The video was originally posted by Kateka Malobola, Fox News reported. According to local news reports, Mkansi and Soldaat got married to each other in 2012, but Mkansi was not happy with the ring he had bought back then.

The second time around, when he proposed to Soldaat at the KFC outlet, the duo was surrounded by other customers and employees cheering them on. A video of the proposal went viral, and the hashtag #KFCProposal became a social media trend.

KFC South Africa took note of the incident and asked internet users to help them find the couple. It took social media users no time to identify Mkansi and Soldaat, and many other brands too pledged their donations towards the new wedding.

South Africa, you guys are amazing! We’ve found the beautiful couple, and looks like we’re having a #StreetwiseWedding y’all 🥳 We’re meeting Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla we’ll keep you posted. #KFCProposal — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 8, 2019

Takealot is in! We're offering a R5000 Takealot voucher to the lovely couple. Shop anything you can imagine! Please DM us your details. @KFCSA #KFCProposal https://t.co/OApAVsmkqB — takealot (@TAKEALOT) November 8, 2019

Yay for ♥️! @KFCSA 😍



Just like your chicken and our Coke® are the perfect pair, and we're all for bringing people together.



The soft drinks for the wedding are on us! We'll keep an eye on our inbox for all the deats. 💍💌#KFCProposal https://t.co/cXW8AjTtEU — Coca-Cola ZA (@CocaCola_ZA) November 8, 2019

Count us in! We’re unlocking an Extra Cold honeymoon at the #RepublicOfExtraCold incl. flights and accommodation this summer! #KFCProposal https://t.co/zEifQfnEG5 — CastleLiteSA (@castlelitesa) November 8, 2019