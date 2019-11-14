Sneak preview of a minute of my stand-up comedy act (it does get better later!) #OneMicStand pic.twitter.com/tgXVZEYOir — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2019

Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor is trying his luck at stand-up comedy, and a sneak-peek into his act looks quite promising. Tharoor’s act will be featured on One Mic Stand, a new stand-up show that will be aired on Amazon Prime Video on November 15.

One Mic Stand will also feature other non-comedians like actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chaddha, singer Vishal Dadlani, and content creator Bhuvan Bam, who will be trained by professional comedians like Kunal Kamra, Rohan Joshi, and others.