My mother brought Aatish to India for the first time when he was three months old. She is unable to understand his exile. #bringmygrandsonhome pic.twitter.com/MnGGBOkQLk — Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) November 14, 2019

Writer and journalist Aatish Taseer was informed on the night of November 7 that his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status was now cancelled, and he was asked to return his OCI card to the Consulate General of India in New York, where he lives, within 15 days.

In the video above, posted by Taseer’s mother, columnist Tavleen Singh, his grandmother is seen speaking of his exile from the country. She says that she has raised him as an Indian, “which he is” and that she would like for him to come home.

The Home Ministry has claimed that the reason for revoking Taseer’s OCI status status was not the critical article he wrote about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s politics and policies (which was the cover story for Time magazine’s May 2019 international issue), but that he concealed the fact that his late father was Pakistani.

However, many familiar with the matter have asserted that Salman Taseer, Aatish Taseer’s biological father was neither his legal guardian nor his mother Tavleen Singh’s legal spouse. Salman Taseer was a British citizen when he met Tavleen Singh in the UK, these people said.

