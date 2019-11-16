This happened for real!@BJP4India's Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi is the host of KBC's Malayalam version.

SG: Under what category food items Cylone and Coin fall?

Contestant: Porotta

SG: Have you eaten?

Cont: Yes

SG: What do you order at the hotel?

Cont: Porotta and beef

SG: Oh! pic.twitter.com/wKhQVrBdU5 — Bobins Abraham (@BobinsAbraham) November 15, 2019

Actor and politician Suresh Gopi, the host of the Malayalam version of popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati – Ningalkkum Aakaam Kodeeshwaran – looked slightly shaken by a contestant’s reply on a recent episode of the show.

Sreejith, a contestant on the show, was asked to pick the category under which “Coin and Ceylon” fell. Sreejith picked porotta. When Gopi inquired what Sreejith likes to order with his porotta, the contestant wasted no time answering, “Beef”. A mild “oh” was Gopi’s response before moving on to the next question.

Gopi is a member of the BJP, which is known for its stand against the consumption of beef. Selling of beef is banned in many states in India.