Octopis are so smart !! pic.twitter.com/pErea4QizO — Physics & Astronomy Zone🔭 (@ZonePhysics) November 16, 2019

Octopuses are famously known as one of the most intelligent animals, and especially among cephalopods. The video above shows just how fast they can pick up mechanical concepts, such as opening a jar by rotating the lid. The octopus is seen taking a just few seconds after being closed into the jar, to work out an exit route.

Incredibly lithe thanks to their tentacles (equipped with as many as 240 powerful suction cups on each) octopuses are also aided by the motions of their limbs.

Here are some more of the creature’s abilities as captured in videos.