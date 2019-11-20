Watch: Republic TV reporters say they were heckled by JNU students, other reporters question claim
A heated debate broke out between the students of the university and Republic TV reporters inside the JNU campus.
The press conference organised by the students of New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University on November 19 was disrupted by an altercation with the reporters of television news channel Republic TV. Videos of the incident (above) have been circulated widely on social media.
Reporters of Republic TV alleged that they were heckled by the students of the university.
However, people present at the site claimed otherwise. According to Tanushree Pandey, a journalist with the India Today group, reporters from Republic TV and Sudarshan News were the ones who disrupted the press conference.
JNU students have been protesting for the past few weeks agains, among other things, a hike in hostel fees that will make it the “costliest central university”.
