The press conference organised by the students of New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University on November 19 was disrupted by an altercation with the reporters of television news channel Republic TV. Videos of the incident (above) have been circulated widely on social media.

Reporters of Republic TV alleged that they were heckled by the students of the university.

#RepublicWillReport | SHOCKER: Right to report blocked; Republic crew attacked on JNU campus https://t.co/vfq0hB0XBU — Republic (@republic) November 19, 2019

However, people present at the site claimed otherwise. According to Tanushree Pandey, a journalist with the India Today group, reporters from Republic TV and Sudarshan News were the ones who disrupted the press conference.

Completely false. What happened in #JNU during this PC was pre-planned, orchestrated disruption by Republic & loons from @SureshChavhanke's gang. In the video, Im fighting with media colleagues, not with students. I'm a journalist & wont take injustice, even if done by my people https://t.co/pPGQDGDNRy — Tanushree Pandey (@TanushreePande) November 20, 2019

JNU students have been protesting for the past few weeks agains, among other things, a hike in hostel fees that will make it the “costliest central university”.

