#WATCH: Hema Malini, BJP MP from Mathura: I've demanded a Monkey Safari (in Mathura) for safety of monkeys.Also,there should be fruit bearing trees in forests.Monkeys have picked up food habits of humans which is not healthy for them.They don't want fruits now,but samosa & fruity pic.twitter.com/F6TXhfH1ll — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 21, 2019

Addressing the media outside Parliament during the winter session, actor and MP Hema Malini has said that she has demanded a “monkey safari” in Mathura, her constituency.

According to the BJP MP, more fruit-bearing trees should be planted in the forests in the area so that the monkeys can go and live there. “These animals have become so habituated to the food habits of humans that they refuse fruits. It’s unhealthy for them,” she said, adding that they now prefer samosas and Frooti. “It’s not good for their health,” she said.