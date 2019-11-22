Play

Mumbai’s Satyawan Gite is not your average autorickshaw driver. Bragging of an auto equipped with mobile charging points, purified drinking water, an entertainment unit, and plants, Gite wants all his customers to be happy taking a ride in his auto.

“I don’t charge senior citizens for a ride of up to a kilometre,” Gite said, speaking to news agency ANI. Gite calls his auto “Mumbai’s first home-system autorickshaw”.