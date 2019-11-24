Watch Tapsee Pannu shuts down a dumbass Hindi chauvinist during a discussion at the 50th IFFI.



Actor Taapsee Pannu recently shut down a troll who insisted that she should speak in Hindi while addressing the audience at the 50th International Film Festival of India in Goa. Without losing her cool.

A video of the incident that is now viral on social media showed that the person demanded that the actor should speak in Hindi because she is a Hindi film actor. Pannu first tried to prove that not everyone in the audience would understand Hindi, but when the man persisted, she asked him if she should also speak Tamil and Telugu as she is a South Indian actor too.

The actor’s reply won the audience over and they erupted into an applause and a cheer.