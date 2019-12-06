"No judiciary can touch me. M param shiva"

: #NithyanandaSwami from an undisclosed location. pic.twitter.com/WXdZ6bGCdO — Divesh Singh (@YippeekiYay_DH) November 22, 2019

In what appears to be a sermon, spirituality entrepreneur Nithyananda has said that “no one can touch” him.

“No stupid court can prosecute me for revealing the truth,” Nithyananda said in a video, whose date and place are unknown. On November 21, police officials had said that the godman has fled the country. He was accused of abducting children and confining them to his ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Nithyananda appears to addressing an audience in the video, though the camera never points to them. “I will tell you the truth – no more death for you all,” he declares.

The video popped up on social media shortly before reports of Nithyananda’s “new country” named Kailaasa” surfaced. He has reportedly bought a private island off Ecuador and named it Kailaasa. Nithyananda has also applied for his island nation’s sovereignty.