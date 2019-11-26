Want a personalised message from a celebrity? Welcome to Cameo. Watch some of its videos
Yes, this is where advancements in technology have brought us.
An American video-sharing website and mobile application Cameo that lets people request celebrities to record personalised messages for fans for a payment has been making waves on social media for the past few months. The application boasts of over 100,000 downloads on Google Play Store.
Hollywood actors, sportspersons, YouTubers, and musicians – the Cameo catalogue of celebrities who are available to record messages for their fans is a long one.
Some requests on the app, however, are quite unpredictable (but the celebrities comply).