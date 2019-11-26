bought this for my friend as a bday gift to myself, best forty dollars ive ever spenthttps://t.co/qbrvvu2n3K — i vape and i vote (@EthanNiyangoda) November 24, 2019

An American video-sharing website and mobile application Cameo that lets people request celebrities to record personalised messages for fans for a payment has been making waves on social media for the past few months. The application boasts of over 100,000 downloads on Google Play Store.

remember when noel helped someone come out on cameo pic.twitter.com/7xWPGTnO7n — ً (@noeImiIlers) November 24, 2019

Hollywood actors, sportspersons, YouTubers, and musicians – the Cameo catalogue of celebrities who are available to record messages for their fans is a long one.

Some requests on the app, however, are quite unpredictable (but the celebrities comply).

I am absolutely dead. Mark McGrath doing a break up video via cameo, but also freestyling and adding his own commentary. “Maybe not the best time, as he does his thesis, Cheyanne.” “I struggle with long distance too [in my happy committed marriage]” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9jBrw2gxvb — KFC (@KFCBarstool) November 25, 2019