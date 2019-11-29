Watch: What happens when Batman and Catwoman swap roles?
According to many viewers, the overt sexism in comic book writing and animation of female characters comes to light.
In a fan-made video edit, Batman and Catwoman’s models in a video game were swapped, and the result is equal parts ridiculous and disturbing. To many social media users, Batman adopting the mannerisms and dialogue of Catwoman reveals the “ridiculous and way over the top” sexualisation of female comic book characters – an issue that has often been debated among readers and creators.
Some viewers, on the other hand, asserted that the clip is actually enjoyable for its role reversal.
Here are some of the responses to the edit.