In a fan-made video edit, Batman and Catwoman’s models in a video game were swapped, and the result is equal parts ridiculous and disturbing. To many social media users, Batman adopting the mannerisms and dialogue of Catwoman reveals the “ridiculous and way over the top” sexualisation of female comic book characters – an issue that has often been debated among readers and creators.

Some viewers, on the other hand, asserted that the clip is actually enjoyable for its role reversal.

Here are some of the responses to the edit.

there are a lot of people in the comments excusing sexism as part of Catwomans “character” and honestly... y’all stink. pic.twitter.com/QE4v1s30oD — Izzy “Bride of Funkenstien” Price (@NocEmiss) November 27, 2019

the animations they created for catwoman are honestly ridiculous and way over the top — juan (@juanbuis) November 27, 2019

I mean, yes. That clip not only convinced me that there's nothing wrong with sexualizations but that we need more men being sexualized. — Alexander (@alexmadsen00) November 28, 2019

.... okay but also this just instilled in me a mighty need for more content where the overtly playful and flirtatious character is a guy and the unflinching Justice Hero is a gal who don't got the time — Amanda Julina Gonzalez (@amandajulina) November 27, 2019

I’m living for this catwoman — Stephanie Hurlburt (@sehurlburt) November 27, 2019

Right? I'd sway and preen for her if I were Batman too — Mike Mallinson (@trinculo73) November 27, 2019