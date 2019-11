One bank account was given to two people with the same name. As one Hukum Singh was depositing money, the other Hukum Singh began withdrawing it because he believed, "Modi ji was depositing the money."

🤦‍♂️ 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/t0MgFr4nEn@ipradhan @narendramodi @PMOIndia @vinitgoenka