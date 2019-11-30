Play

While most of us know hamsters to be domestic delights on a spinning wheel, they were not actually bred domestically until 1939. The video above shows a wild hamster searching for food. During his exploration, he ends up in a graveyard in broad daylight, and fancies a calorific lunch.

As David Attenborough narrates, candle wax is full of oil and high in calories, which explains why this hamster chose to finish off his meal with a jar. However, the tiny rodent eventually topples over, candle jar in tow (but does not give up eating).

Hamsters typically like to eat seeds, nuts, grains, fruits and vegetables. Wild hamsters also eat tiny insects or often frogs, lizards and other small animals. This hamster’s behaviour is either an oddity, or adaptation to the variety of food choices available at this man-made location.