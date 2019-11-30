Watch: Russian military cadets sing Mohammed Rafi’s patriotic song ‘Ae Watan’
A 1965 song by one of the most influential singers of India has found its way to Russian military school.
Russian military school cadets and their family members are seen paying homage to Indian patriotism, as it were, in a video from 30 November.
The song being chorused in the clip is Mohammed Rafi’s “Ae Watan” from the film Shaheed, based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
Brigadier Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor to the Indian Embassy at Moscow is also seen at the event, locking arms with young cadets.
Listen to the original song from 1965.