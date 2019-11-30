#WATCH Russian military cadets sing- "Ae watan, Humko Teri Kasam," song at an event in #Moscow (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/cjNGZblLeg — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Russian military school cadets and their family members are seen paying homage to Indian patriotism, as it were, in a video from 30 November.

The song being chorused in the clip is Mohammed Rafi’s “Ae Watan” from the film Shaheed, based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Brigadier Rajesh Pushkar, Military Advisor to the Indian Embassy at Moscow is also seen at the event, locking arms with young cadets.

Listen to the original song from 1965.