UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has often come under scrutiny for an alleged penchant for dishonesty.

In a television interview (clip above), the presenter pointedly asked, “Can you look me in the eye and tell me you’ve never lied in your political career?”

“Absolutely not, absolutely not,” Johnson replied. “I have never tried to deceive the public and I’ve always tried to be absolutely frank.”

Upon being pressed further, he goes on to say that he may have “got things wrong” or been “mistaken.”

Social media users have been quick to point out that Boris Johnson has lost employment positions several times for fabrications, and that the British public apparently has a hard time trusting him.

We have film footage of him lying

He admits his 'articles' about EU were lies and he has been sacked twice for lying, and that is just to start

The man is 100%, to his very core a liar

He even seems proud of it - it seems to be part of his 'brand' — Nicky - Labour/Remain (@Drusilla451) November 28, 2019

Not a single person I know well either likes or trusts him. Moat loathe him. — Kathleen 🕷️ #Girly Swot (@socksknitter) November 28, 2019

He got sacked for lying. So this is a lie. — William Large (@wlarge63) November 28, 2019

I honestly don't think he understands the concept of lying. For him there are no truths, only words which are useful at the time.



As it is we have a long list of his lies even if he doesn't want to acknowledge them as such. — Ms Jos Bell Esq (@Jos21Bell) November 28, 2019

You could have stopped him in his tracks and read out a list of his lies.



Very poor. — Jonquil (@JonquilLucy) November 28, 2019

