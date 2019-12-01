“You’ve never lied in your political career?” Watch UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s answer
The internet did not take kindly to his responses.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has often come under scrutiny for an alleged penchant for dishonesty.
In a television interview (clip above), the presenter pointedly asked, “Can you look me in the eye and tell me you’ve never lied in your political career?”
“Absolutely not, absolutely not,” Johnson replied. “I have never tried to deceive the public and I’ve always tried to be absolutely frank.”
Upon being pressed further, he goes on to say that he may have “got things wrong” or been “mistaken.”
Social media users have been quick to point out that Boris Johnson has lost employment positions several times for fabrications, and that the British public apparently has a hard time trusting him.
Here are some of the responses.
