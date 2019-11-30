“We will take action against those who give this (Hyd vet doc’s death) a communal angle. It is absolutely not related to any religion,” DCP Prakash Reddy slams fake news/rumours to @TheQuint



Read @kritikagoel27’s story that refutes the communal spin: https://t.co/QbK30LqHfQ pic.twitter.com/RN88wbVN7P — Aishwarya S Iyer (@iyersaishwarya) November 30, 2019

In an interview with The Quint, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Prakash Reddy asserted that there is no communal angle to the brutal rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad earlier this week.

Reddy clarified that the accused “are from all the major communities”. He added that “both Hindus and Muslims are accused in this case.”

The four men accused have been identified as Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Mohammad Areef and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. They were arrested by the Telanagana Police on Friday.

Amongst those who have been spreading rumours that the crime had a communal motivation was BJP MLA Raja Singh, who put out a video asserting that he expected “Koi ‘Mohammed’ jaisa hi (Someone named Mohammed)” would be nabbed. He later failed to mention that the other three accused were Hindu.

“We will definitely take action against those who are giving this a communal angle,” Reddy said.

Also watch

Suspended BJP leader Pranav Singh is in the news again, this time for flaunting guns

Also read

Charred body of 27-year-old woman veterinary surgeon found under culvert



Why did she call sister instead of police, asks Telangana minister about murdered vet