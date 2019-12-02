Watch: An elephant entered an Army canteen and wreaked havoc before being frightened away
The incident took place in the Hasimara Army Canteen in West Bengal.
An elephant walked into an Army canteen and wreaked havoc by throwing around the plastic tables and chairs. The incident occurred in the Hasimara Army Canteen in Doaars, West Bengal, India Today reported.
The elephant was eventually scared away with the help of fire, the report added. The canteen staff, meanwhile, had to hide behind an enclosure.