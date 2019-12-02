From back home today. The jumbo just walked into the Hashimara Army Canteen... and it was complete madness. pic.twitter.com/4v8sgPjSbh — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) November 30, 2019

An elephant walked into an Army canteen and wreaked havoc by throwing around the plastic tables and chairs. The incident occurred in the Hasimara Army Canteen in Doaars, West Bengal, India Today reported.

The elephant was eventually scared away with the help of fire, the report added. The canteen staff, meanwhile, had to hide behind an enclosure.