A terrifying chase was glimpsed in a video captured by tourists in a safari vehicle at Ranthambore National Park, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. A tigress identified as Sultana was in hot pursuit of an open-top vehicle as she leapt in and out of foliage, keeping up with the tourists all the while.

Toward the end of the footage, the driver was seen reversing the direction of the vehicle, which did not deter Sultana. According to reports, this may actually have encouraged her to chase the vehicle even faster.

Alpha predators like lions and tigers may never bother attacking an individual human, as they typically don’t see humans as a threat. However, the sight of a large, swift and noisy vehicle can change that.

They often display characteristics to make themselves look larger, or more capable of handling the threat, causing them to chase and sometimes even confront vehicles.

This isn’t the first time such an incident has been captured on video. While it is a terrifying prospect for tourists, the presence of vehicles are also known to be a cause of curiosity, and sometimes even playfulness, for these territorial animals.

Here are some videos that exemplify this curiosity, while terrifying tourists.

