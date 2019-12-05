Dramatic scenes after the performance of the play A Slave Play are going viral on social media. Seated at the panel for a question-and-answer session was Jeremy O Harris, the black playwright whose production has been the subject of much debate surrounding race relations in America.

A white woman seated in the audience reportedly raised her hand to speak, but when someone else was called upon instead, she chose to stand up and speak her mind anyway. The clips show her angrily asserting that she “doesn’t want to hear that white people are the f******* plague all the time” asking of Harris, “How the f*** am I not a f****** marginalised member of this goddamn society?”

“I never said you aren’t,” Harris responded to her calmly. He went on to say that the play is meant to be a commentary on the country and its history, “This play is about eight specific people and if you don’t see yourself up here, that’s great. You aren’t one of them...these are eight specific people that are in a play, which is a metaphor for our country.”

Social media users seem to be largely critical of the woman’s arguments, wondering why a play about slavery must necessarily validate or congratulate the oppressor. Some pointed out that a black person yelling angrily in public would probably have been arrested before they could finish speaking.

Moses Sumney, a celebrated electro-soul singer and songwriter who is also well-respected in the theatre community, said, “This kind of exchange in the theatre is truly my dream.”

Harris himself also posted a clip of the exchange, seen below with some of the online responses.

Imma tell my kids this was The Blind Side pic.twitter.com/lAbc9D8KuP — Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) November 30, 2019

this kind of exchange in the theatre is truly my dream — Moses Sumney (@MosesSumney) November 30, 2019

A play about slavery, and her complaint is that HER experience wasn't represented?

Makes me ashamed to be a white woman. — judy f (@judyf23) November 30, 2019

So she decided to make the entire play about her? Take your so called oppressed ass some where. 😒 — LynnMe❤️ (@mzjazzybee) December 2, 2019

That woman is an an out and out racist. No doubt about it, she can't handle the truth, the ramifications of 400 years is still apparent.

She claims to have tried to find a solution for racism, going by her outburst I doubt it. — Theodora (@_Aniweta) December 2, 2019

Exactly. If she weren’t white they would have removed her with a quickness. — Kenneth Woods (@KBWoods24) December 2, 2019

I saw the play a second time this week and felt weird about taking up a space that perhaps isn’t mine to take. This woman...lol help her. — Nathan Fosbinder (@NathanFosbinder) November 30, 2019

Her complaint of not seeing herself in a positive light is one of the things that has been most impactful for me in the two times I’ve seen it now. As a white male in this country I am so used to seeing people who look like me be the heroes and good guys, Slave Play doesn’t... — Nate (@NateTeachBklyn) November 30, 2019

Oh she definitely saw herself in the show, and she didn't like what she saw. Amazing that this was her response instead of actually taking the time to be introspective. Honestly, what did she expect to see when she came to this play? — Heather M. Jones (@hmjoneswriter) November 30, 2019

