After Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan demanded in the Rajya Sabha on December 2 that rapists should be “brought out in public and lynched”, Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty too has come out in support of “handing over rapists to the public” for justice.

Chakraborty was speaking to an India Today TV journalist. “People who acted like this are not regular humans, they are psychos and perverts,” she said. “They don’t deserve to live in our society. They should be handed over to the public.”