"Rapists should be brought out in public and lynched": Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP #HyderabadHorror pic.twitter.com/IJrFORkj5m — NDTV (@ndtv) December 2, 2019

Jaya Bachchan, a Rajya Sabha member from the Samajwadi Party, raised the issue of frequent rapes in the country on Monday, demanding that the culprits be “brought out in public and lynched”.

“The government now needs to give an answer and a very proper answer,” she began, but then continued, “I know it’s a little harsh, but I think these kind of people (rapists) need to be brought out in public and lynched.”

The Rajya Sabha chairman, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, appeared surprised at Bachchan’s choice of words but did not object.