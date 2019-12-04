This is a resurrection plant. It’s a desert plant that can survive almost complete desiccation. During the dry weather it curls into a tight ball, uncurling when exposed to moisture pic.twitter.com/QSLoHvKBJ4 — guns n roses girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 1, 2019

The Rose of Jericho is a desert plant which has come to be known as the “resurrection plant” for its unique ability to survive almost complete desiccation.

In the video above, the plant is seen completely dehydrated, until water is poured on its curled body. Almost miraculously, the plant unfurls itself, exposing its greener sides.

Native to the Chihuahuan desert of the US and Mexico, the resurrection plant can survive for years in its curled, dry state, awaiting moisture. In dry weather, the Rose of Jericho acquires this greyed persona, and often slows its metabolism to go into a state of dormancy.

Unlike some of its related species, the Rose of Jericho has the ability to revive itself even when the roots have been disrupted.