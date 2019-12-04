.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron were recently caught on camera discussing the eccentric behaviour of United States’ President Donald Trump. Although none of them named Trump, their statements made it quite clear that he was the topic of discussion.

The world leaders met at a reception hosted at the Buckingham Palace in the UK on December 3 for the heads of state of NATO nations. “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top...you just watched his team’s jaw drop to the floor,” Trudeau said, referring to Trump’s 48-minute press conference earlier in the day.